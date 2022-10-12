“Those two gents had a significant impact on my career” - released WWE Superstar on Triple H’s input off-screen?

Former NXT UK Superstar Dave Mastiff recently opened up about his time in the now-defunct brand and his experience working with Triple H in WWE.

Mastiff was a regular on the weekly episode of NXT UK. Best known for his rivalry with Joe Coffey on the brand, he brought his 16 years of experience working on the British independent circuit to WWE when he signed with the company in 2018.

He was part of the deluge of releases on August 18 after the announcement of NXT UK being shut down. The brand will be replaced by NXT Europe in 2023.

The 38-year-old was recently interviewed by PWMania.com. He discussed his time with the Stamford-based promotion and how working with the trainers there helped his career:

“Everyone you train with has a different perspective on pro wrestling. You need to take the best from each one you encounter. I felt fortunate that people like Robbie [NXT UK trainer Robbie Brookside] and [William] Regal always has time for me and looked out for me. People may not realize but those two gents had a significant impact on my career even before signing with WWE. Learning from Triple H was also wonderful because he just has so much attention to detail. He’s a fantastic leader too I believe." said Dave Mastiff [h/t PWMania.com]

He later reflected on how working for a television-centric product is different from most wrestling done in the indies. It should also be noted that Mastiff has formerly worked in TNA (now Impact) Wrestling and World of Sport Wrestling, both of which were televised.

What was Dave Mastiff's favorite WWE moment?

During the same interview, Dave Mastiff was asked about his favorite WWE moment, to which his answer was his most high-profile match in NXT UK.

Having been with the company for four years, Dave had several memorable moments and matches. He also wrestled on the special 'Takeover' shows on several occasions.

As for his favorite moment on the brand, he had this to say:

“For me I relished the build-up and the last man standing match with Joe Coffey at Takeover: Cardiff. I believe that was the highlight for me personally and also for the brand."

After a double count-out in a match on August 7 2019 episode of NXT UK, Mastiff and Joe Coffey battled each other in a Last-Man Standing match at the August 31'st Takeover: Cardiff. After a grueling bout, Coffey walked out with the victory.

