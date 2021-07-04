Released WWE Superstar wants to be the next Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. However, he is now an even bigger star, thanks to his Hollywood endeavors. Being part of several superhit movies and franchises, he is currently one of the highest-paid Hollywood actors.

Multiple WWE Superstars have since tried to follow in the footsteps of The Rock in Hollywood, but haven't received a similar success as that of The Brahma Bull. Earlier this year, WWE released Dean Muhtadi, formerly known as Mojo Rawley. Following his release, Muhtadi went on to land a role in the upcoming film "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins".

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former WWE 24/7 Champion expressed his desire to follow in the footsteps of The Rock.

"I would say a good percentage of professional wrestlers, maybe 69% to be exact, wanna be The Rock by the time it's all said and done," said Dean Muhtadi.

He further added that he had a great experience being a part of "Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins" and looks forward to acting in more movies.

"It was such a cool experience. I'm looking forward to more in the future," added Muhtadi.

The Rock could be making his return to WWE very soon

The most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment, The Rock could be on his way back to WWE sooner rather than later. Ever since current Universal Champion Roman Reigns' heel turn and new gimmick, the WWE Universe has wanted to see him feud with his cousin and WWE legend The Rock.

WrestlingNews recently reported that WWE is planning to have him appear at Survivor Series 2021 later this year. The company is also hoping for The Brahma Bull to wrestle at the pay-per-view, which will mark the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut.

WrestlingNews.co was told that there was some hope that The Rock would actually wrestle at Survivor Series. The reason why WWE wants The Rock on that show is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his debut. The Rock debuted in a traditional Survivor Series match in 1996.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is surely one of the biggest dream matches WWE could realistically book. Only time will tell when that comes to reality but all signs are pointing towards the mega match happening soon.

