"It unlocked creativity in me" - Released WWE Superstar opens up about working under Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels has helped plenty of talents in WWE's developmental system in recent years.

Michaels is currently WWE's Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative and is currently in charge of the NXT brand. Triple H takes care of things on the main roster.

Former NXT UK Superstar Kenny Williams recently sat down with PWMania to discuss a wide variety of subjects. He was asked what he could take away from his time with the company. Williams spoke about learning from people like Shawn Michaels and Matt Bloom who helped him create a new character in the process:

“It took me a bit to find my feet there and figure out this new landscape that was WWE, but as time went on, it unlocked creativity in me that I did not know was there," Kenny Williams said. “That’s thanks to learning all the time from people like Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, Johnny Moss, James Mason, Johnny Saint. Those guys unlocked a lot in me, picking up on stuff to help me improve that I didn’t even know was there. When I got there, I thought that I knew what I was but they gave me a chance to showcase different sides of myself and learn how to bring out different personas within me which has led to this character I’ve created now, which I’m so proud of and running with it as in my opinion, it holds up against any heel character in the industry today.“

Kenny Williams on the upcoming WWE NXT Europe

WWE NXT UK was shut down earlier this year, which saw many members of that roster lose their jobs.

But with NXT Europe on track to launch next year, there's a good chance the company will look to bring many of those names back.

He was also asked what he knows about NXT Europe. Williams said he knows as much as we do right now but hopes there will be opportunities that can benefit him when it launches next year:

“We know as much as you at the moment," Kenny Williams added. "However, I feel once it is fully in place, it will be a platform that is strong and showcases amazing talent, giving more wrestlers the chance to live their dream and learn from the best minds in the sport. When the time comes, I’d love to see how opportunities within it could benefit me.”

