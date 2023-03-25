Released WWE Superstars voice their support for Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has garnered a lot of support for her recent tweets from stars both in and outside of WWE.

The Judgment Day member put out a tweet earlier this week after being followed out of the airport by people looking to get her autographs and resell them for money online despite her already telling them no.

Former WWE Superstars Matt Cardona and Brian Myers spoke about the Rhea Ripley situation on the latest episode of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast. When Ripley's tweet was brought up, Cardona made it very clear that he was in 100% agreement with the WWE Superstar and that people should respect her wishes.

"Here's a tweet from Rhea Ripley that's been causing a lot of controversy on social media. I personally agree with her 100%," Matt Cardona said. "I retweeted it. I totally agree with her. Listen, if anybody, especially a woman says, 'No, get away from me.' Leave her the f**k alone, right? Like how is that not stalking? How is that not -- that's f**ked up. Any person, especially a woman, says no, get away from me, stranger. Stop f**king following them. I don't give a f**k if you want to make 20 bucks on ebay. And there's been a lot of people who disagree with it and listen, that's fine. I guess if you disagree, but I'm telling you, you're wrong."

What did Rhea Ripley say in her tweet?

Rhea Ripley's tweet has been a hot topic this week on social media, with various people making stands for or against what The Nightmare had to say.

Ripley's original tweet regarding no longer signing things that aren't personal photos is certainly an understandable stance after suffering a horrible experience at the airport, tweeting out:

"People need to respect that no means no! At airports do not follow me outside. Today has put me off completely! I will not sign ANYTHING that isn't a personal photo of us anymore. Hate me, I don't care. Disagree with me, try putting yourselves in our shoes for one bloody day," Rhea Ripley wrote.

