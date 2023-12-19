Released WWE talent sheds light on departure 17 months after Triple H contract offer

The WWE roster has undergone a lot of changes over the last year, particularly in the company's NXT developmental system. Gina DeLucia, a former Performance Center recruit, recently discussed her departure after 17 months with WWE.

DeLucia competed in CrossFit and gymnastics before attending a WWE tryout in Dallas on WrestleMania 38 weekend. After three days of training, she received a developmental contract from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

On Developmentally Speaking, DeLucia addressed whether any reason was given for her release from the company in September:

"Nothing, which sucks, of course, but at the end of the day it's a business and I wasn't on TV yet, so in their opinion, 'Why are we gonna have her if she's not on TV yet?' And, unfortunately, I wish I would have had more time to show them all that I can do, but at the end of the day it's a business. I understand, and I'm gonna make the best of my opportunities now." [12:28 – 12:59]

Although DeLucia never wrestled on television, she did face RAW star Ivy Nile in an NXT live event match on May 20. Nile picked up the victory before going on to defeat Tiffany Stratton in another bout minutes later.

Gina DeLucia's plan after leaving WWE

Before becoming a wrestler, Gina DeLucia enjoyed acting and sports but had limited knowledge about the wrestling industry.

Moving forward, the former NXT talent plans to continue her wrestling journey on the independent scene:

"I've just developed a whole new passion for wrestling," DeLucia said. "I loved going into work every day, I loved stepping out of my comfort zone, learning all the new skills, and I'm not content on how it ended. I would never let it end that way. I feel like I have so much more to learn, so much more left in my tank, and I'm honestly just getting started." [13:17 – 13:39]

DeLucia added that she hopes to sign with a major wrestling promotion in 2024.

Where do you think Gina DeLucia should sign next? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Developmentally Speaking and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.