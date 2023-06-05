Rematch between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could have one major problem, according to veteran

WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar could lock horns in a rematch to conclude their trilogy. However, Jim Cornette believes the creative team could have to overcome a significant obstacle while booking the bout.

In their first match at WWE Backlash 2023, The American Nightmare emerged victorious after busting open Brock Lesnar. The Beast demanded a rematch, and Rhodes agreed to face him again at WWE Night of Champions. At the May 27 show, Lesnar reigned supreme via technical submission.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the veteran manager speculated that Rhodes and Lesnar could face off against each other in an "I Quit" match. Cornette also pointed out that Lesnar would never quit or tap out in such a contest.

"Well, they've already gone through, umm, the first match was a [singles] match, but the second match was a fight but of nebulous' particular stipulations. But I have a, it called for an I Quit match or as Vince likes to say a submission match but it calls for an I Quit match. But I can't envision Brock ever saying the words or actually tapping." [From 4:02 to 4:35]

He added that Cody Rhodes' potential victory in his third match against Brock should be decisive. Cornette mentioned that the creative team could struggle to book such a finish to The Beast's possible rematch against Rhodes.

"So if they have something, but see then if it's creative rather than flat out he tapped, and he said 'I Quit,' then it's not decisive, and Cody's third time, the third match Cody's win needs to be decisive. So the stipulations will have to reflect that and, at the same time, salvage Brock's aura. Does that make any sense?" [From 4:35 to 5:02]

You can check out the podcast below:

Jim Cornette says unlike any other wrestler WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes does not get attacked in between his promos

In this same podcast, Jim Cornette said that Cody Rhodes does his promos without being "attacked, interrupted, or counterpointed." The veteran mentioned that this does not happen with most other superstars.

"He [Cody] did a good promo, and again I think it's noticeable that Cody gets a chance to come out and do these promos and make his point and leave without being attacked or without being interrupted or without being counterpointed, and that doesn't happen, or at least it hadn't been in recent years all that often and that's what a top babyface needs. You need to leave with the point in their head that you wanted to leave with instead of all this other haha, and he does that." [From 2:36 to 3:11]

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



Night of Champions



Jeddah Superdome - Saudi Arabia

May 27th 2023



Night of Champions
Jeddah Superdome - Saudi Arabia
May 27th 2023
Finish to the match between Brock Lesnar vs The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes

