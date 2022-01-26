"He purposely hurt some guys"- Former WWE star did not enjoy working with Bubba Ray Dudley (Exclusive)

Rene Dupree spoke about his backstage issues with Bubba Ray Dudley during the latest episode of UnSKripted and revealed that the tag team legend legitimately hurt wrestlers in his career.

Dupree was the special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Q&A show, where he was asked whether the Dudley Boyz were stiff workers.

Rene Dupree didn't have the best memories of working with Bubba Ray Dudley, as he even suffered a concussion during a dark match against the Hall of Famer. Here's what the former WWE star recalled about the incident:

"Ah yeah. I know for a fact; he purposely hurt some guys. Our first dark match. It was me and Lance Cade, and I guess the Dudley Boyz. It was beneath Bubba to work a dark match. Like, no, you big goof. They want to see how we look together and possibly bring us up and start a feud, moron. But anyway, I bend over for a backdrop, and he swift kicks me as hard as he can in the head and gives me a concussion," revealed Rene Dupree.

Check out the interview in the video below:

To say that Rene Dupree isn't a fan of Bubba Ray Dudley would be an understatement as the 2-time tag team champion called his former colleague a "pain in the a**." It should be noted that Dupree didn't mention D-Von Dudley while talking about wrestlers who hit harder in the ring.

"Umm, just Blubber. I don't call him Bubba; I call him Blubber," Dupree continued, "Because he is fat. (laughs). He was just a f***king pain in the a**; sorry for my language, I apologize. He was just a pain in the rear end. God!"

Rene Dupree did not like Bubba Ray Dudley asking him about his WWE earnings

Rene Dupree had multiple matches with Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, one of which was their SummerSlam contest for the world tag team titles in 2003.

'The Aristocrat of Badness' revealed that Bubba Ray Dudley inquired about his WWE salary after their match, and the question admittedly surprised the young wrestler as he was just 19 years at the time.

Dupree eventually told Dudley how much he got paid by WWE, and his comments didn't go down well with the veteran superstar.

"After SummerSlam, because we had a SummerSlam pay-per-view together, right? He drags me in and wants to know how much I get paid. That's like, dude, that's none of your business, how much I got paid. But I told him, and he was like, 'Oh, okay, I just wanted to make sure that they took care of you.' No, you don't. You just wanted to make sure you made more money than that. So, I knew, at 19 it was good, but I go, 'some times they pay me more and they pay sly. He's like,' What?!' and stomps off like a little child," Dupree said.

Rene Dupree shared several explosive stories during the latest episode of UnSKripted, including his WWE departure, the Chris Benoit incident, and more.

