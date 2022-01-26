"He scrapped it right away" - Former Tag Team Champion on the Chris Benoit match that never happened (Exclusive)

Despite his unfortunate demise in 2007, Chris Benoit is still remembered by many superstars who worked with him in WWE.

One such superstar is Renee Dupree. The former superstar was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast to answer some fan questions. He also spoke about his experience with Benoit in the WWE during the session.

The former tag team champion mentioned that he never worked Benoit in a singles match, but the two shared the ring during Battle Royals. Despite the dark circumstances surrounding his passing, Dupree stated that the Rabid Wolverine will still be considered one of the best to step into the ring.

Here's what Dupree had to say about his fellow Canadian:

"I was supposed to have a singles match with him once on Velocity, but then, Vince McMahon saw my new character with the mustache and the robe, and he scrapped it right away. I worked with him in Battle Royals. I mean, he's a fellow Canadian. He's just like me, half-French. He's actually born in Montreal. But yeah, regardless of the circumstances of his passing, he was the best."

Who was Chris Benoit's last opponent in WWE?

Benoit was known for his highly physical and hard-hitting style in the ring. Inspired by the Dynamite Kid, Chris went on to become one of the most successful performers of his time.

He won the Royal Rumble and had several runs with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Tag Team Championships, Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship.

Chris Benoit's last match in the WWE was against Elijah Burke on June 19, 2007. Benoit faced Burke to determine the contender for the vacated ECW World Championship at Vengeance 2007.

The Rabid Wolverine beat Burke and was scheduled to face and defeat CM Punk at the pay-per-view. However, that match never took place as Benoit had passed away on the same day.

