Former WWE Superstar Renee Dupree was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV on YouTube. Dupree spoke about a number of topics during the interview including his opinion of what Randy Orton was like backstage.

Dupree is a former GHC Tag Team Champion in Pro Wrestling NOAH, holding the title until earlier this year when it was vacated because of the travel restrictions for COVID-19.

Renee Dupree is probably best remembered by wrestling fans for his run in WWE. He's a former 2-time tag team champion in WWE. His first tag title win came alongside Sylvain Grenier when he was just 19 years old, making him the youngest Superstar to ever hold a championship in WWE at the time. He held on to this distinction until WrestleMania 35 when Nicolas broke the record after Braun Strowman picked him as his tag-team partner.

During his interview with The Hannibal TV, Renee Dupree was asked about Randy Orton and what he was like backstage back in the day. Dupree called Randy Orton 'the worst out of the whole bunch', alleging that Orton would even influence others to do bad things:

Yeah, he was probably the worst out of the whole bunch, you know what I mean? He would do things like, I don't want to go on the record saying it, but the sh*t he would do...and he would influence guys to do bad sh*t too.

Renee Dupree also spoke about why he thinks Vince McMahon is such a big fan of Randy Orton, saying that Orton was the exact kind of physical specimen Vince McMahon wanted:

Vince loves tall, dark, muscular, handsome men so he fits the mould perfect. If he were to lose his abs or be a little flabby, he would be shoved down the roster quicker than you could say it.

Randy Orton could face Edge at WrestleMania

Randy Orton won his 14th world championship in WWE at Hell In A Cell last Sunday, beating Drew McIntyre inside the dreaded cell structure.

It looks like WWE could be planning for Randy Orton to defend the WWE Championship against Edge at WrestleMania 37. Orton and Edge were feuding when Edge went down with an injury at WWE Backlash earlier this year.

