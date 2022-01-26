"Backstage, Vince McMahon was looking at me" - former WWE tag team champion details how he lost his big push (Exclusive)

Renee Dupree recently spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon and his big push that never happened.

The former WWE superstar was the latest guest to be a part of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast this week. He spoke about his time in WWE when he was being set up for a big push in the company.

The former tag team champion recalled Mr. McMahon noticing his hernia backstage after a match with Tajiri. Dupree said that he was on the shelf for months and his push fizzled out:

"It was in Memphis, TN. I had a match against Tajiri. At that point I had gotten really big, I was getting really jacked because I wanted to get that big push. I had an abdominal hernia that was popping out. Backstage, Vince (McMahon) was looking at me. And the doctor at that time was a team doctor. Vince talked to the doctor and the doctor came and said, 'We've got to get that hernia fixed.' So they sent me to a doctor in Louisville, KY to get the hernia fixed. I thought, two or three weeks and I'll be back on the road. I was out for eight months."

Vince McMahon appeared on RAW this week

This week on RAW, Vince McMahon made another appearance in a short segment with Austin Theory.

The up-and-coming rookie asked Vince if he could ensure that Theory would be one of the later entrants to the Rumble. Mr. McMahon declined and also mentioned that he had a match with former WWE Champion AJ Styles. McMahon also asked Theory to get a good selfie after the match.

Mr. McMahon gives "You better bring back a really good selfie."Mr. McMahon gives @austintheory1 a task for his match against @AJStylesOrg UP NEXT on #WWERaw "You better bring back a really good selfie."Mr. McMahon gives @austintheory1 a task for his match against @AJStylesOrg UP NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/R0258aQKa7

Austin Theory ended up losing the bout against The Phenomenal One. However, he will be competing in in his first Royal Rumble match at The Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, MI on January 29.

