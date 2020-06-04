Renee Michelle reacts to Drake Maverick signing new NXT contract

A truly great night for Maverick

On tonight's edition of WWE NXT, Drake Maverick took on El Hijo Del Fantasma in the finals of the Interim Cruiserweight title tournament. The hard-fought match ended with Fantasma hitting a Phantom Driver on Maverick to pick up the win and become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The show went off the air with Maverick being offered an NXT contract by Triple H, which he immediately signed. Soon after, Maverick's wife Renee Michelle posted a heartfelt reaction to her husband re-signing with WWE. Check out her reaction below:

The angle chronicling Drake Maverick's struggle to keep his job has been a hit with the fans

Moments after losing to Fantasma, Maverick thanked everyone for their support and made his way to the back. WWE EVP, Triple H, met him on the ramp and shook his hand, and followed it up with offering an NXT contract to him. The crowd began chanting 'NXT' as Maverick signed the contract.

Maverick was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go as a measure to cut costs amidst the Coronavirus global pandemic. Soon after getting released by WWE, Maverick had posted an emotional clip reacting to the same. He was still set to compete in the NXT Cruiserweight title tournament.

Maverick lost his first match of the tournament to Jake Atlas, but went on to defeat Tony Nese and Kushida in back to back matches. A week later, Maverick defeated Kushida and Nese in a Triple Threat match to advance to the finals of the tournament, as fans kept on gunning for him. Tonight, Maverick lost the finals but received the respect and appreciation of his peers as well as the WWE Universe.

WWE has done an incredible job with Maverick's struggle to get his job back, and the angle ended with a satisfying conclusion, even though he didn't win the belt.