Renee Michelle's tweet about Drake Maverick leaves fans in a state of worry

WWE Superstar Drake Maverick's wife Renee Michelle recently posted a tweet via Maverick's official Twitter handle that has left his fans in a state of worry.

Michelle stated that Drake (real name James Michael Curtin) is in safe hands, as he is going to be checked over by doctors in a short while.

She didn't complete the last sentence of her tweet, which led to fans speculating in replies that she must have been in a hurry when she wrote the tweet. You can check out the tweet below:

It’s Renee. Drake (James) iis in safe hands being checked over thoroughly by doctors soon. Thanks to all that iiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) July 6, 2020

Drake Maverick recently signed a new WWE contract, mere weeks after getting released

Maverick was one of several WWE Superstars who were let go by the company back in April, as part of budget cuts amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Maverick was later put into a storyline that saw him advancing to the finals of the Cruiserweight title tournament, where he lost to El Hijo Del Fantasma.

Following the loss, he was offered a brand new NXT contract by WWE EVP Triple H, which he quickly signed, in what many fans dubbed as the culmination of a perfectly executed storyline.

Renee's tweet left fans worried and here's hoping that Maverick is doing well. We'll keep you posted on the situation as and when we come across more updates.