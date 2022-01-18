Renee Paquette once asked ex-WWE star if she was dating Jon Moxley or Roman Reigns

Renee Paquette asked Danielle Moinet (a.k.a. Summer Rae) in 2013 if she was dating Jon Moxley or Roman Reigns.

Both women hung out with the two Shield members during their early days on WWE’s main roster. As Moxley and Renee had not yet started dating, the former WWE interviewer was unsure if Moinet also had an interest in her future husband.

Speaking to Moinet on her The Sessions podcast, Paquette recalled how she wondered if the ex-WWE valet liked either of the two men:

“I remember asking you, ‘You’re not like seeing one of them, are you?’ because that’s when I was like, ‘I think something’s happening with Jon and I, but I really don’t know.’ I wasn’t sure what was going on. You’re like, ‘Absolutely not! They’re like brothers to me. There’s no way.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, good, green light, here we go, baby.’”

Moinet is set to return to WWE as Summer Rae in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29. The 38-year-old has not appeared in Vince McMahon’s company since receiving her release in October 2017.

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette got married in 2017

Renee Paquette married Jon Moxley on April 9, 2017, and gave birth to their first child, Nora, on June 15, 2021. Roman Reigns married Galina Becker on December 6, 2014, and they now have five children together.

Reflecting on their night out with the Shield members, Paquette told Moinet about her attempt to recreate a Dirty Dancing scene with Moxley:

“We went out with Jon and Roman at a bar, and this was one of the first nights that I really hung out with Jon. Jon and I were doing like the Dirty Dancing, like he was trying to lift me up and I was like sandbagging his a**.”

On a previous episode of her podcast, Paquette said she wishes WWE had kept the news of Moinet’s upcoming return a secret. The company announced her entry into the Royal Rumble match during the January 7 episode of SmackDown.

