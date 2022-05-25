Former WWE commentator feels Naomi's multiple title runs have not been executed to full potential   

Former Monday Night RAW commentator Renee Paquette (f.k.a Renee Young) has given her thoughts on how Naomi was booked as a champion during her multiple title reigns.

The Florida native has been signed to WWE since 2009 and is one of the veteran voices in the company's women's locker room. During her time in the ring, she has won the SmackDown Women's Championship on multiple occasions and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on her show Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee was quick to compliment Naomi as a person.

"I can't say enough amazing things about this woman. She is the nicest person in the room all the time and she is she's somebody that I think anytime she has been given the opportunity with the championship or a championship run."

Renee also went on to state that many of Naomi's title wins may not have been executed to their highest potential.

"I just I don't know that it's always been executed the best way and I, you know, I think a lot of people would really love to see her really get to shine on a big stage like that." [From 27:54 to 28:17]

Despite capturing the SmackDown women's title at WrestleMania in 2017, the superstar who asks her fans to "feel the glow" is yet to have a championship run that a performer of her stature truly deserves.

Naomi recently made changes to her social media

In light of her and fellow Tag Team partner Sasha Banks walking out of the arena before RAW went on the air last week, the former Women's Tag Team Champion has made changes to her social media profile.

Although she is yet to comment on the situation regarding her walkout, Naomi has since changed a few things on her Twitter profile that possibly reflect her current mindset.

As somebody who has been a loyal employee of WWE for over 10 years, to see the sudden change in her viewpoint towards the company and her booking may be surprising for fans of hers to digest.

