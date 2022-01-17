"I don't think those good times exist anymore" – Renee Paquette says she does not miss WWE

Former WWE host Renee Paquette recently spoke on Busted Open Radio and revealed that she does not miss working in WWE as she feels there are no more good times in the promotion.

Renee Paquette worked with WWE for eight years, starting in 2012. She chose to move away from Vince's brand in 2020 after FOX's WWE Backstage show was done away with. Since leaving the brand, Renee's personal and professional life is as busy as ever.

On the show, Renee was asked about the current WWE product. She opined there are times when she misses her colleagues but believes things have changed a lot:

"What really bums me out about that? I’ve been gone from there for, like, coming up on a year and a half or something like that. There are definitely times when I’m like, ‘man, I really miss everybody. I had a blast when I worked there, oh my god, I got to do so many fun things with so many great people.’ When I look back on that, you get that FOMO feeling, of like, ‘I’m missing out on all those good times,’ but I don’t think those good times exist anymore." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Rene Paquette said things have turned out to be upsetting at Vince's brand:

"I don’t think that’s what’s happening there and that really is upsetting. It sucks that it’s like that because wrestling should be the best job in the entire world. It should be the most fun and that’s when people flourish and do their absolute best. To see that kind of going away and imagining people walking around on eggshells sucks a big one, as they say.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Renee Paquette questions WWE's idea of revealing the return of the legends at the Royal Rumble

Summer Rae @DanielleMoinet



See you at the



Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life @WWE I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble !!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life I’m baaaaaaaack….See you at the #RoyalRumble!!!Get ready ladies bc I am in the best shape of my life 😉💋 @WWE https://t.co/2Kw2ffdHRP

Formerly known as Renee Young, Renee Paquette was not too happy about WWE announcing the return of several former Divas for the Royal Rumble 2022 Match.

WWE has already announced the return of Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Lita, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, and Summer Rae for the mega event.

Renee Paquette spoke to Tom Hannifan on her Oral Sessions podcast and said WWE should have kept some of the surprises on hold for the event day:

“Stop announcing them...God, I hate that. Yes [I'm mad that Summer Rae’s return was announced]. Even Mickie James, that one’s a huge one. If she came out and her music hit, I would have been like, ‘Holy s***.’ But Summer has not been a part of any WWE event since she left, so to hear her music hit would have thrown me for an absolute loop.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Renee's views on the current WWE product? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh