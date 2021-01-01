Renee Paquette gives the reason why Becky Lynch will return to WWE after the birth of her child

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette recently opened up on why Becky Lynch will make a return to WWE TV after the birth of her child.

Renee Paquette recently appeared on the Sports Media Podcast and answered several questions in regards to her time in WWE. When asked whether former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch will return to WWE somewhere down the line, Renee Paquette stated that it is bound to happen. Here's what Renee had to say to back up her claim:

Hell yeah! Of course. Do you think she's gonna miss that opportunity to be like a bada** mom, and come back and, hope so, win a Women's Championship? Of course, she will.

Always love popping on with @richarddeitsch , give us a listen! https://t.co/6KkHWylClf — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 31, 2020

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in all of pro-wrestling today

Becky Lynch became a big star following her heel turn at SummerSlam 2018, thus kicking off the era of "The Man". Lynch went on to headline WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey, and also bagged the cover of WWE 2K20. She held the RAW Women's title for more than a year, before vacating it due to being pregnant. Lynch recently gave birth to her first child with fiancee Seth Rollins. They revealed that her name is Roux.

“I was not born to be a champion... I fought to be a champion”



One of my fave lass kicker promos 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HVwnhBf8SJ — Laura (@RosePlanted_) December 28, 2020

There's no news yet as to whether Becky Lynch will return to the ring shortly. If she decides to make a return, the doors of WWE are always open for her. Lynch was WWE's biggest Superstar in 2019 and has a large fanbase among the WWE Universe.