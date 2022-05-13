"I would be all ears"- Renee Paquette on potentially returning to WWE

Former on-air personality Renee Paquette is open to a WWE return if the opportunity presents itself.

Best known as Renee Young during her time in WWE, the Canadian was first signed to the company in 2012, where she spent her time as a host, backstage interviewer, and commentator across all three brands. Before she left in 2020, Paquette was the first-ever permanent female commentator on RAW.

While speaking with NBC Sports Boston, she shared that she would be all ears if the opportunity presented itself. She misses the environment, but if she decides to go in again, the workspace needs to have good people.

"I think if the right opportunity came up, of course, I would be all ears and be interested in that. There is a big part of me that misses it, of course, I miss it, I miss my friends, I miss, there are certain things that I miss. I’m sure within a second of being back, I’d be like, 'oh my God, I’m back into this again.' But no, I think I would be open to the conversation depending on what it is. It would have to be the right thing, it would have to be something new and fresh and with good people,” Renee Paquette said. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Following her departure from the company, she started a podcast in 2021 called The Sessions with Renee Paquette and a YouTube channel. The podcast can be streamed on all the major streaming and music platforms.

Renee Paquette learned to "never say never" in terms of wrestling

The former WWE commentator shared that during her time in the wrestling industry, she understood the concept of 'never say never.' Paquette further clarified that there was no negativity regarding her departure.

“Yeah, I mean, listen, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in pro wrestling, is you never say never. You never know what’s gonna happen and as I said, it’s not like I left WWE because I was like, screw this, I hate this, I don’t wanna be here. Like, that was not how I left, that’s not why I left."

The 36-years-old has made some sporadic appearances since leaving the company. On October 16, 2021, she hosted a special pre-show with Booker T to celebrate season two of SmackDown on Fox. She also made a brief return to WWE Backstage on January 30, 2021, to promote Royal Rumble. Nowadays, she is busy balancing motherhood and her shows.

