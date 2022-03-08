"It's really nice having my own name out there." - Renee Paquette on using her real name 

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette has talked about how much she prefers using her own name, as opposed to the name given to her during her WWE run.

During her eight-year-long stint with the company, Paquette was known as Renee Young. She would feature on WWE TV, initially as a part of the NXT roster, where she would conduct backstage interviews and would feature as part of the commentary team with the likes of Tom Phillips and Alex Riley. She continued her role on the main roster until her eventual release.

Since leaving the company in 2020, Paquette has been using her own name in her ventures outside of the wrestling business. She has gained a lot of fame for her podcasts. Renee also recently featured as an expert on the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards panel.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his show Out of Character, Paquette talked about just how good it feels to use her own name. Though she said it was a weird change and that she was initially worried about the name change, Renee really likes working under her own name.

"It's really nice having my own name out there," Renee said.

Renee Paquette has been very successful since leaving WWE

Renee Paquette has certainly managed to keep herself busy since her WWE departure in 2020.

Most notably, she has taken on some podcasting duties, with her own show Oral Sessions, available online, and with her newest show, Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha.

On the show, Paquette and MMA star Miesha Tate talk about all the latest news stories in their respective sports.

She has also written a cookbook by the name of Messy In The Kitchen: My Guide to Eating Deliciously, Hosting Fabulously, and Sipping Copiously, which was released on May 18th, 2021.

What did you think of Renee Paquette in WWE? Are you a fan of her podcasts? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

