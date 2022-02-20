"I really do miss it" - Renee Paquette provides a big update on her return (Exclusive) 

Renee Paquette opened up about the possibility of her wrestling return during a special edition of the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The former WWE personality is one of the panelists, and in addition to providing her picks for multiple awards categories, Paquette said that she really misses the professional wrestling world.

While Renee is busy with several commitments outside wrestling, she will entertain offers from interested companies. Paquette ended an 8-year stint in WWE at the end of 2020, and she has since not gotten involved in wrestling broadcasting.

However, the former WWE presenter has attended AEW shows with her husband Jon Moxley and stated that she loved the feeling of being around wrestlers.

"So, I've been really busy, but that doesn't mean that I'm not open to the opportunity of working with another wrestling company. It just depends on what the situation was, who it was; you know, I love wrestling. It's one of those things that I always want to be around in; I miss it. I really do miss it. I get to go to the shows with Jon sometimes, and it really makes me miss it. Just like being around the ring and being around all the wrestlers, it definitely kind of strikes that chord with me," revealed Renee Paquette. [1:43 - 2:14]

What has Renee Paquette been up to since leaving WWE?

Since parting ways with Vince McMahon's company, Renee Paquette has experienced significant developments in her personal and professional life.

Paquette started the now-popular "Oral Sessions" podcast last year, and she also managed to secure another show on Sirius XM with former UFC Champion Miesha Tate.

The first female commentator in WWE history recently also became a mother, and it's clear that she has a lot on her plate right now.

"I honestly don't know. I feel like that is a question that came up (return to wrestling); you know, I've been gone from the WWE for about a year and a half now. In that time, you know, I've had a baby, I've moved. There is so much going on that I'm busy with the podcast. I've got a Sirius XM show as well, working with the NHL network," Paquette added. [1:22 - 1:42]

Renee Paquette has been one of the most recognizable on-screen personalities in recent times and she will surely be welcomed back with open arms by the wrestling community.

Are you excited to see Renee back in the wrestling world?

