"The day of a Vince-less WWE"- Former WWE commentator reacts to Vince McMahon's sudden retirement from the company

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette has reacted to Vince McMahon's shocking retirement.

McMahon recently announced his retirement from the company, leaving everyone surprised. Following the announcement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named as the Co-CEOs of WWE.

Paquette reacted by posting a video of herself thanking McMahon for everything he has taught her. She added that she's excited to see how Stephanie works for the company and what changes she brings.

"Wow, wow wow wow wow at 77 years old Vince McMahon has retired from WWE. I don't think that any of us thought that we were going to see the day of a Vince-less WWE. Now Stephanie McMahon stepping in as his chairwoman we're assuring in the Stephanie era of WWE. I'm so excited for what she's gonna bring to the table. She's so brilliant. I'm in this space where I'm just so excited for her, she rules. I mean, thank you to Vince for everything. It was a pleasure for me to be able to work with you and learn under you and learn from one of the greatest minds in television, and obviously in wrestling, but in television. I really enjoyed that time and learned a sh** tonne. So, thank you guys, and enjoy your retirement," said Paquette.

Dutch Mantell spoke about how WWE's creative team might change after Vince McMahon's retirement

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed how WWE's creative team might change, now that Vince McMahon has finally retired from the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell criticized WWE's writing team and mentioned that they have no wrestling experience.

During the interview, he stated that WWE talents will now be able to communicate better with Triple H, which will make things better.

"We know some names but seeing the creative, the whole dynamic of creative would change now because they don't have the big boy on the block, Vince breathing down their necks. They may have Triple H and people can probably talk to him better, he's not blowing up Adam. They may have some decent ideas but don't get too over enthusiastic here because they are people on that writing team who have never done wrestling before, I mean how can you write something that you've never been interested in? It just doesn't make sense to me," said Mantell.(56:00- 57:30)

