Renee Paquette recalls hilarious incident while working with former WWE Champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE presenter Renee Paquette recently opened up about working with the New Day and said it was always fun to work with the former Tag Team Champions.

Renee Paquete worked as a backstage interviewer, talk show host, and live commentator in WWE. She shared her experiences while working with some of the biggest names there and revealed how she always had fun while working with New Day.

Renee recalled a specific incident during a kickoff show when Big E appeared as one of her guests. The New Day member was asked about his flexibility, and he immediately responded by raising his legs in the air.

Renee is still surprised over how the former WWE Champion's body works. She spoke about her experience in detail during her recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling and said:

"Those guys were nuts; I mean, I loved working with them. I will always remember I was doing one of the pay-per-view kickoff shows and Big E was one of our guests on it. I remember when I mentioned his flexibility, he was like stunning in the stool and somehow managed to get both his legs just straight up in the air over the desk. I don't understand how this man's body works. From doing backstage segments with them, doing promos with them, doing interviews with them, I loved the New Day guys; it was so much fun." (24:23 onwards)

You can watch the full interview below:

Big E's quiet move to WWE SmackDown

Big E lost his WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Day 1. The New Day member quietly moved back to SmackDown to compete alongside Kofi Kingston in the weeks that followed.

The duo are currently involved in a tag team feud with Los Lotharios on the blue brand. Xavier Woods, the reigning King of the Ring, is ruled out due to injury. Once he returns, we will see the New Day finally reunite on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how the popular group is booked on "Road to WrestleMania." Will we see New Day back in the SmackDown Tag Team Championship picture over the next few weeks?

