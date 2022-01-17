Renee Paquette criticizes WWE over William Regal firing

During her appearance on Busted Open Radio, Renee Paquette criticized WWE for firing William Regal.

While Paquette acknowledged that Regal's departure is part of the big directional shift currently happening behind the scenes at NXT, she was perplexed at the decision to part ways with a mind like Regal:

"It just kills me. I can't wrap my head around the thought process of not having William Regal be a part of any wrestling promotion." (H/T - Busted Open Radio)

Paquette also made it clear that, while she was disappointed with the firing, she was also certain that the legendary English wrestler would have no trouble finding work with any number of promotions.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x Thank you to @WWE for a wonderful 21 year run. You gave a lad who was happy and in wonderland wrestling on a carnival have a charmed life for 21 years. No complaints and please no one waste time replying as I won’t have a bad work said against the company.x

"He brings so much to the table." (H/T Busted Open Radio)

Renee worked alongside Regal between 2014 and 2017 during her NXT run.

William Regal spent nine years with WWE NXT

Making his final in-ring appearance in 2013, Regal ended his active career with NXT, feuding with the likes of Cesaro and Chris Hero. He'd also provide color commentary for the show at this time.

Following his in-ring retirement, Regal transitioned from commentary into the role of NXT General Manager. He remained a stern and reliable authority figure on the black and gold brand and was involved in some of its most memorable moments. Most notably, his iconic announcements for War Games.

William Regal @RealKingRegal I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life. I will add that @WWE saved my life in 1999 when they didn’t need to, kept my family fed and took me all around the world. You have my gratitude forever. You allowed me to live a charmed life.

Besides his on-screen role, Regal played a big part in the fabric of NXT behind the scenes and held substantial positions in talent development and global scouting.

There has been no shortage of praise for Regal following his WWE release, with many eager to see the next step in his career.

Also Read Article Continues below

Where would you like to see William Regal go next? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

A Champion from another promotion just called out Roman Reigns. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh