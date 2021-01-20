Renee Paquette has a request for Vince McMahon on Twitter

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette has invited WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette", following her conversation with AEW President Tony Khan.

Thank you for having me on your show! It was so much fun catching up, & you’re such a great host, it was the best conversation! So good, in fact, that I forgot several times throughout the chat that we were recording a show! Also, I can’t wait for Jon to finish writing this book! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 19, 2021

Renee Paquette had Tony Khan on the latest edition of her podcast, and the duo discussed a wide variety of topics. Following the episode, a fan suggested Renee invite Vince McMahon to her podcast.

Renee Paquette seemed quite excited at the prospect of having Vince on the podcast and asked him if he would be interested in having a chat with her. Check out the tweet below:

Renee Paquette left WWE at SummerSlam 2020

After an eight-year career that saw her undertake various duties, Renee Paquette parted ways with WWE after SummerSlam 2020.

She had been signed to the company way back in 2012, mere weeks before her husband Jon Moxley's (Dean Ambrose) main roster debut at Survivor Series.

Paquette was initially a backstage interviewer but later got promoted to an announcer position on WWE's top brands, including Monday Night RAW.

Renee Paquette is doing well for herself as a podcast host and has already had great guests on her show like CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Tony Khan.

A conversation between Vince McMahon and Renee Paquette would undoubtedly be worth a fan's time, but the chances of it happening are, unfortunately, small.