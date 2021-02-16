Renee Paquette reveals she accidentally injured a 2-time WWE Champion's palm 

Renee Paquette revealed in a recent tweet that she busted AJ Styles' palm open during the latter's appearance on WWE Backstage last year.

WWE on FOX's official Twitter handle recently posted a short clip from an episode of WWE Backstage, which was shot last year on the road to WrestleMania 36. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles appeared on the show. He was involved in an amusing interaction with Renee Paquette when he arrived.

AJ Styles and Renee Paquette fake-punched each other, with both blocking each other's moves before they hugged. Renee responded to the tweet shared by WWE on FOX, revealing a fun fact about the exchange.

Renee accidentally busted Styles' palm open during their ''secret handshake," though she believes that it happened due to her "incredible strength." Check out the tweet below:

Fun fact: I busted @AJStylesOrg ‘s palm open with my ring/ incredible strength. 😬💪🏼🩸 https://t.co/EZc7zW1yTx — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 16, 2021

😂😂😂 i gotta work on my working punch — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) February 16, 2021

Renee Paquette and Styles discussed a string of topics

When AJ Styles' appeared on WWE Backstage, the former multi-time champion was involved in a feud with WWE legend, The Undertaker.

The Deadman had confronted and put him down in Saudi Arabia, kicking off a heated rivalry between the two. While speaking with Renee Paquette, Styles revealed that he had seen The Undertaker's classic bouts with Shawn Michaels. He revealed he wanted to find out where he stacked up against The Phenom.

Renee Paquette and Styles discussed several other interesting topics, in what was certainly one of the better episodes of WWE Backstage. The WWE Universe found the handshake between Renee and Styles amusing. However, many had no idea that she ended up busting his palm open.

Renee parted ways with WWE a few months later and is currently focusing on her podcast, "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette". There has been some speculation about Renee possibly going to AEW somewhere down the line, but the former WWE announcer hasn't given a concrete statement.

As for AJ Styles, he is still going strong on WWE RAW. Styles is all set to enter the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE title on February 21.