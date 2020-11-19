On tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley took the pro wrestling world by storm when he announced during a promo that Renee Paquette is pregnant. Paquette also announced the same via her Instagram handle. Soon after, WWE Superstar Bayley asked Paquette on Twitter as to what was cuter between the way everyone found out about the pregnancy and the way she found out.

Renee Paquette made it clear that it was 100% the way Bayley found out about the news. She further stated that she was texting Jon Moxley to give him an update on her pregnancy, but accidentally texted Bayley instead. Check out the conversation below:

100% the way you found out. *i thought i was texting Jon a pregnancy update. I was in fact, texting @itsBayleyWWE 😂😂* https://t.co/f8AJ4scPhV — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 19, 2020

Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley are being showered with wishes from all corners of the pro wrestling world

As soon as Moxley announced the big news on AEW Dynamite, wishes began pouring in on social media, from fans as well as fellow wrestlers. Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley met while working for WWE together, and began dating, back in 2013. The duo hit it off and got married in April 2017.

Renee Paquette accidentally letting Bayley know about her pregnancy was a hilarious mistake that has left fans in splits on Twitter. The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Renee Paquette and Jon Moxley.