Renee Paquette reveals ideas that were rejected in WWE

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette has revealed a few ideas that she pitched that was rejected by the company. One of her ideas was to bring Tuesday Night Titans, a talk show with wrestlers that aired in the 1980s.

Renee Paquette, who went by the ring name Renee Young, was with WWE from 2012 to 2020. She was an interviewer, pre-show host, and commentator in her eight years with the company.

While speaking on The Wrestling Classic's Casual Conversations series, Renee Paquette opened up about a few ideas that she pitched when she was in WWE.

"Yeah, tons of stuff. One thing that I've always wanted to do is bring back Tuesday Night Titans. I wanted to host it and I wanted Mean Gene to be my sidekick. I really, really wanted... we never shot a pilot, it never got any legs at all. But something like that, I would've loved. I pitched a couple of different food show ideas and things that I wanted to do, some cooking alongside wrestlers. Trying to get a podcast up and running, the pitches for those never went too far, anyway. Even just outside of Unfiltered, trying to expand that show and make that something else. Interview shows are always something that I love to do. I love being able to chat with people and hang out. But, yeah, Tuesday Night Titans was something I really wanted to do."

Paquette said that she wanted her Unfiltered series in WWE to have a "longer form", much like her Oral Sessions podcast that she currently has.

Renee Paquette after her WWE exit

Following her exit in 2020, Renee Paquette has made a few special appearances in WWE.

She appeared on a SmackDown pre-show to celebrate two years of SmackDown on FOX.

The former RAW commentator also returned for a Backstage episode ahead of this year's Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

