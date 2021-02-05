Renee Paquette reveals if she was interested in joining AEW after leaving WWE

Renee Paquette has discussed her future in the pro wrestling industry and if she has thought about joining AEW.

Paquette spent eight years of her career in WWE as a host, interviewer, and commentator.

In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Renee Paquette was asked if she ever thought of joining AEW after leaving WWE or if she's planning to go there in the future.

"I wouldn't say I'm trying to stay out of the wrestling world. I think that's something that I'll always be in and around, which I love. I'm definitely not, 'I'm leaving wrestling and I'll never be there, no way', it's not that. But I think it is nice for me right now, taking a breather in figuring out what it is that I actually want to do, where I want to go. If that means doing something in wrestling in some capacity, I'm of course open to the idea, open to the opportunities. The world's just so weird right now and everything... as much as things are so closed, I think things are also so open. Just in terms of nothing is really happening, so when things do start to happen, what's that going to look like? I'm working on Oral Sessions, working on developing that, I've got a couple of other things on the go, so I'm sort of figuring out. I don't want to leave WWE and jump right back in the wrestling world, if that was the case I could have just stayed there. I had a really good, cushy gig there for a long time. It's not like I was dying to wrestle and they wouldn't let me, it's not that. I don't know, we'll see, I guess. The mystery remains unsolved."

Renee Paquette's time in WWE

Renee Paquette had several roles in her eight-year stint with WWE. She was a backstage interviewer in NXT and the main roster, while also being a host for pre-shows and Talking Smack. Renee Paquette was also a commentator on RAW - the first full-time female commentator on the Red brand.

She was then the host of FOX's WWE Backstage show, which returned last month ahead of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Advertisement

Oh yeah, the 🔥🔥 #WWEBackstage set is back! See you all tonight at 8et on @FS1.



📸: @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/OjXoODmm4D — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 30, 2021

Please H/T Sportskeeda and The Wrestling Classic if you use any of the quotes.