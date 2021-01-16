Renee Paquette reveals on-air comments she was told to say about Jon Moxley

Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) has opened up about the difficulties that she faced while commentating on Jon Moxley’s WWE matches.

In August 2018, Paquette became a full-time commentator on WWE RAW. She had to call matches involving her husband, Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose), until he left WWE in April 2019.

Speaking on The Chris Van Vliet Show, Paquette said she received contrasting feedback on how to talk about Jon Moxley live on air.

“Some days I would get the feedback of, ‘Just call it like a wrestling match, you don’t know him.’ To then being like, ‘So what did you guys have for dinner last night? What did you guys talk about at home over the weekend?’ I’m like, ‘F***.’ I had no idea how to navigate that, so once he left I was like, ‘Well, at least I don’t have to deal with that anymore. Thank God.’”

Paquette said she also found it tough to commentate on Jon Moxley’s matches after he became a heel in October 2018. Unlike fellow announcer Corey Graves, she often sided with babyface Superstars in WWE storylines. However, that proved problematic when she became torn on whether her on-screen persona should support her real-life husband.

Jon Moxley since leaving WWE

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley

While Renee Paquette left WWE in August 2020, Jon Moxley departed the company when his contract expired at the end of April 2019.

The former Shield member has had a career resurgence in AEW, where he held the AEW World Championship for 277 days. He is also a two-time winner of NJPW’s IWGP United States Championship.

