The latest edition of The Bellas Podcast featured former WWE announcer Renee Paquette, who discussed a variety of topics with The Bella Twins. Renee had a lot to share in regards to her WWE exit, and opened up on what changed after she parted ways with the company.

Renee Paquette stated that there were a bunch of things she wanted to do that weren't possible while working for WWE. She then revealed the weirdest part of not being with WWE anymore, which was being out of the loop with friends and not hanging out with them backstage.

"It was awesome. But for the other things I wanted to do in my career, I didn’t really see it happening there. The weirdest part is being out of the loop with your friends. You miss seeing everybody. You miss the bulls**t in the back. That’s what I miss."

Renee Paquette had an eight-year run with WWE

Renee Paquette came to WWE in late 2012, mere weeks before her future husband Jon Moxley made his way onto the main roster. Renee was mostly used as a backstage interviewer, but later bagged a commentary gig and went on to become the first woman to announce an entire episode of WWE RAW.

Additionally, Renee hosted WWE Talking Smack and WWE Backstage on FS1, and received praise for her work on both shows. She announced her exit at SummerSlam 2020, marking an end to her eight-year career as a WWE employee.