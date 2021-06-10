"We got out at the perfect time" - Renee Paquette's recent conversation with Jon Moxley about WWE

Renee Paquette has disclosed details about a conversation she recently had with Jon Moxley about WWE.

Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, worked in various broadcasting roles for the company between 2012 and 2020. Moxley, Paquette’s husband, performed as Dean Ambrose in WWE between 2011 and 2019.

Speaking on her Oral Sessions podcast, Paquette discussed WWE’s latest round of releases with new AEW signing Mark Henry. The former RAW commentator said both she and Moxley feel like they left WWE at the right time.

“It’s scary,” Paquette said. “I mean, I keep saying… Jon and I were having a conversation the other day. I’m like, ‘Man, we got out at the perfect time.’ You know, Jon left a year, year and a half or so prior to me leaving. I left eight months ago, something like that, but to just like… I don’t know, we saw our own sort of future in the tea leaves about what we wanted to do just with our careers in general and were able to kind of pick and choose our own moments.”

One of my faves @TheMarkHenry is on Oral Sessions today! We talk him signing to @AEW, why the decision to make the jump, what he wants to do, all things that Mark brings to the table! He’s such an asset to the entire brand! Listen to us here 👉🏼 https://t.co/ptioIEz9wd — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 10, 2021

Renee Paquette has launched her own podcast and released a cookbook since leaving WWE in August 2020. She is due to give birth to her first child with Jon Moxley this month.

Renee Paquette on WWE’s backstage morale

WWE surprisingly released Braun Strowman

Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott, and Santana Garrett received their releases from WWE last week.

With so many superstars facing uncertain futures, Renee Paquette said she feels bad for anyone in WWE who has doubts about their job security.

“I feel for the talent that is there,” Paquette stated. “It sucks to see your friends leaving and people getting released, especially when it’s people that we all know are very talented people that bring a lot to the table and they’ve just kind of slipped between the cracks or not been given the attention or nurturing that maybe they needed in those given roles. There’s nothing worse than going to work feeling like you’re on eggshells. That does not lead to good performances.”

Any questions! We will talk about it on Busted Open Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/bsilabh6xR — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 31, 2021

Renee Paquette’s podcast guest, Mark Henry, recently left WWE after a 25-year association with the company. The two-time Olympian has joined AEW as a commentator and coach.

Please credit Oral Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kartik Arry