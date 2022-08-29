Renee Paquette’s upcoming WWE return role revealed

Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) is back doing projects with WWE.

Paquette left WWE near the end of 2020 after spending almost eight years with the company. While it was a shocking move to many, it shouldn't have come as a surprise as her husband, Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), departed the company in 2019 and signed with All Elite Wrestling.

It was reported last week that Renee Paquette was in Orlando filming content for WWE, but at the time, no one knew for sure what was being done. But we now have our answer.

Paquette posted some new images on her Instagram page this weekend that revealed she was in Orlando to film future episodes of WWE Rivals on A&E alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., JBL, Kevin Owens, and the recently returning Johnny Gargano.

As of this writing, it's unknown what episodes she filmed for, but that information will likely be available soon.

Did All Elite Wrestling miss their chance to bring Renee Paquette into the company?

Ever since Renee Paquette's WWE departure, fans of All Elite Wrestling have been awaiting her arrival in the company where her husband Jon Moxley is currently the two-time AEW World Champion.

However, with a year-long WWE non-compete included in her deal, nothing came together quickly. However, many still assumed that she'd eventually join All Elite Wrestling.

With Paquette working for WWE again, one has to wonder if Tony Khan missed his window to bring the popular personality into the company.

What is Paquette's future in the world of professional wrestling? It appears that we might find out the answer to that question sooner rather than later.

What are your thoughts on Renee Paquette working with WWE again? Do you hope this will lead to a full-time return to the company? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

