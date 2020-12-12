Renee Paquette says someone's trying to hack her Dropbox; reveals what they will find

Renee Paquette recently posted a tweet, stating that someone's trying to hack her Dropbox account. Paquette then sent a message to the person and revealed what they will find in her Dropbox if they succeed in hacking the same.

Renee Paquette stated that they will find her demo reel, as well as her old notes on NXT, hinting that she isn't too worried about those things becoming public in case the person gets their hands on them. The tweet led to a couple of exchanges with WWE on FOX and Stu Bennett. Check out the tweets below:

Lol at the person trying to hack to Dropbox. Enjoy my demo reel and old notes on NXT. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 12, 2020

Lol @AliWWE better not be behind this. He’s trying to get my old notes on his lordship @RealKingRegal — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 12, 2020

😂😂 i always just stole @TomPhillipsWWE ‘s notes anyways. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) December 12, 2020

Renee Paquette had an NXT commentary gig, back when she was in WWE

Renee Paquette signed with WWE in late 2012 and was mostly used as a backstage interviewer in the beginning. Paquette made her announcing debut in NXT in September 2013, and also did commentary on WWE RAW for around a year.

Renee Paquette parted ways with WWE earlier this year, by announcing the same at SummerSlam 2020. Paquette is currently pregnant with a girl child. She had a successful career in WWE that lasted eight years, and there's not much known about where she'll be heading to, in the distant future. Paquette recently launched a podcast named 'Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette', with her latest guest being none other than CM Punk.