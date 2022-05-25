Former WWE commentator on Sasha Banks possibly joining another promotion

Renee Paquette (f.k.a Renee Young) recently gave her thoughts on where fans might see Sasha Banks wrestling next should the latter decide not to return to WWE.

Along with her tag team partner Naomi, Sasha Banks is currently suspended from WWE. The duo walked out of the arena last week before RAW went on air. Team B.A.D. members have now been stripped of the Women's Tag Team Championship, as announced by the Stamford-based promotion.

On her show Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee stated that she could see the former SmackDown Women's Champion sign with AEW or a promotion in Japan if the latter decides not to return following her walk-out.

"You know, the women's roster in AEW is great but they could always use some more star. I wouldn't be surprised but, I also think Sasha's somebody who also loves Japanese wrestling. When she left, she took like a hiatus however long ago a couple of years ago she was in Japan wrestling with Meiko Satomura. She loves professional wrestling it is something that she lives and breathes so I wouldn't be surprised to see her make a move." (From 26:56 to 27:30)

Whether it be AEW, Japan, or a return to WWE, Sasha Banks would be a prominent feature of the promotion.

Sasha Banks on her 2019 trip to Japan

In 2019, The Boss took a hiatus from WWE to focus on her mental and physical health after constantly performing and being on the road.

Speaking on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Sasha Banks opened up about her spontaneous trip to Japan, where she trained with current NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

"Before WWE, my biggest dream was to be in Japan, but WWE called me first. So when I took my little break, I was like, I am gonna do everything that makes me happy, and I missed wrestling so much. I was like, I'm gonna go to Japan. I sent a little DM to [Meiko] Satomura, I'm like 'Can I train with you?' and she goes 'Yeah, when?', I go 'Maybe next week', 'Yeah Sure', I go 'Okay!'. I'm like I just gotta go just for my own soul and just be brave 'cause I wasn't even sure what WWE was gonna say about it. But I was just like, it was for me, I had to do it for me." (H/T Sportskeeda)

As a fan of professional wrestling, Banks seems to be an avid follower of the stars currently wrestling in Japan. It will be interesting to see if the former champion decides to jump ship in the near future.

