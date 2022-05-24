"We don’t know what’s happening" - Renee Paquette on her experience of last-minute WWE changes

Renee Paquette (f.k.a Renne Young) has spoken about how often it is for creative plans to quickly change moments before RAW and SmackDown go on air.

During her 8 years with WWE, the former WWE star donned many different hats as a broadcaster, which enabled her to experience how the creative process of the company works on a daily basis.

In light of the recent story regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of RAW due to potential creative issues, Renee Paquette stated on her show Throwing Down with Renne and Miesha that the turmoil regarding WWE's creative process is a regular formality.

"There is times that I’ve gone on the air with Monday Night RAW and the show is not written. It is full being re-done, we don’t know what’s happening. So creative can most certainly change. It happens very often, also the production doesn’t get out until 3pm, and thats on a good day, that’s when things are running smoothly." From 20:56 to 21:44

Since leaving WWE in 2020, Renee Paquette has had far greater control over the direction of her broadcasting career, with her show The Sessions becoming one of the biggest podcasts in the industry.

Renee Paquette on her experience as a WWE commentator

After impressing both fans and the higher ups in WWE, 2018 saw Renee become the first ever woman to be a regular member of the Monday Night RAW commentary team.

Although this achievement was great for her and for women in wrestling media, Paquette stated in an interview with NBC Sports Boston that she did not love being part of the commentary team:

"I just didn’t love doing it. I loved the opportunity of it, of course. It was such a huge opportunity. I’m so happy that I got to be someone to step in there to do that, that I got to make history, that I was afforded the opportunity to step in there to do that. I love that. But the actual job itself, I just didn’t love. I like hosting shows. I like being able to be myself and be a personality and I found that really difficult to do on commentary." H/T WrestleZone

Renne Paquette didn't work as a full-time commentator for a very long time. However, given her viewpoint on the job title, it seems that she may not have been fazed from losing it.

