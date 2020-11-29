Renee Paquette shares first picture of her baby bump

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) took the wrestling world by storm recently when he announced the pregnancy of his wife Renee Paquette (fka Renee Young) during his promo on AEW Dynamite. Several AEW and WWE Superstars have since congratulated Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette on their first child.

Recently, Renee Paquette took to her Instagram to show off her baby bump for the first time. You can see a screenshot of her status below. There are no further details available yet on her pregnancy, due date, or the gender of the child.

What's Renee Paquette up to these days?

After an eight-year-long career with WWE where she worked in several roles, Renee Paquette parted ways with the company earlier this year. Starting as a backstage interviewer in WWE, she went on to host pre-shows, talk shows including WWE Backstage, and also became the first full-time female commentator of Monday Night RAW.

Recently, she announced her own podcast "Oral Sessions with Renne Paquette" and had her husband Jon Moxley as the first guest. The two began dating in 2013 during their time in WWE together and got married in 2017. WWE also used the couple in their storylines, acknowledging their real-life relationship.

Given Renee Paquette is married to the current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, there have been countless rumours and speculations since leaving WWE that Paquette is set to make the jump to the company her husband currently calls home. But, as of yet, there has been no official news on this front and Paquette seems to be continually exploring her career options for the future.