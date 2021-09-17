Renee Paquette reveals possible reason why Big E announced MITB cash-in on Twitter

Renee Paquette recently spoke about Big E's WWE title win over Bobby Lashley in an interview with Busted Open Radio.

Big E finally won the top title on Monday night on RAW after working incredibly hard for over a decade. E cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on now-former WWE champion Lashley and pinned him to win the coveted title.

The New Day member announced beforehand on Twitter that he was going to cash in his briefcase on the WWE Champion. Many fans believed this was WWE's knee-jerk reaction to AEW's recent buzz surrounding top arrivals like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Adam Cole.

Renee is of the same belief, judging by her comments about E's announcement:

“I think that you can definitely look back and analyze it in that light, especially given the tweet, ‘Head’s up that I’m going to be cashing in tonight.’ We’ve never seen somebody make that kind of announcement and telegraph exactly when they were going to be cashing in like that to get eyes over there and have it be that feel good moment.

"Who knows where Big E is going to continue to show up, but I definitely think that was a bit of, I don’t want to say a knee jerk reaction, but as you see AEW nipping at the heels of WWE, they gotta start making some bigger moves, and they’ve got to start making fans happy. So, you give them Big E, and that will make people happy," said Renee. [H/T to WrestlingNewsCo]

Renee Paquette couldn't be happier for Big E's WWE title win

Big E is one of the most beloved men in pro wrestling. Over the years, he has made a long list of friends, and Renee is one of them. The former WWE announcer supported Big E through thick and thin.

Renee was one of the first major names to tweet out her reaction after E won the WWE title on RAW.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette The outpouring of love for E on my timeline 🥲🥲🥲 this dude is the most legit. Love when organic magic happens. The outpouring of love for E on my timeline 🥲🥲🥲 this dude is the most legit. Love when organic magic happens.

What do you think? Do you believe that Big E's Money In The Bank cash-in announcement on Twitter was WWE's way to tackle AEW's buzz? How long do you see Big E holding the WWE title?

