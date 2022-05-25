Renee Paquette says the WWE Women's Tag Titles "were important for about 30 seconds" 

Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette (f.k.a Renee Young) has given her thoughts on the overall presentation of the Women's Tag Team Championship.

The titles were introduced in February 2019 and were immediately presented as a prestigious prize for superstars to aim for. Except for its initial glory, the Women's Tag Team Championship has not featured prominently on the company's programming in recent times.

Speaking on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Paquette stated how the Women's Tag Team Championship quickly lost its spark.

"The women's tag titles have only existed in WWE for a couple of years and as soon as they were brought into the fold, they were important for about 30 seconds, and then nobody cared. There was no true women's tag teams and they just they lost their luster really quickly." Renee added: "The best case is that they finally let these women do what they want to do and start really working on the tag division." (From 29:56 to 30:27)

Up until last week, the championship was held by Sasha Banks and Naomi. However, the pair shocked the wrestling world last week as they walked out of RAW, leading to the company stripping them of their titles.

WWE will hold a tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions

Michael Cole announced last Friday on SmackDown that a tournament will be taking place at a future date to crown the new champions.

However, except for Natalya and Shayna Baszler, as well as the relatively new partnership between Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H., WWE has very few tag teams on their current roster.

Due to a lack of main roster teams, Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer that WWE might look to bring in some teams from NXT to fill in the other spots.

"They have sent word down to NXT to think about some women that might be able to be a team,” Alvarez said. “That’s where we’re at right now so yea you might see Kacy and Kayden called up because ‘we need teams.'" (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

One team that may be heavily favored if they compete in the tournament is the duo of Gigi Dollin and Jacy Jayne. The pair is the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions as part of the stable 'Toxic Attraction, along with Mandy Rose.

