Renee Paquette discloses what she wanted to name her daughter

The former WWE commentator had an interesting name in mind for her daughter.
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 08, 2022 10:18 AM IST
Former WWE commentator Renee Paquette (FKA Renee Young) recently disclosed the name she had initially planned for her daughter.

Renee worked for WWE from 2012 until 2020 as a backstage interviewer and as a commentator on NXT and the main roster. She also met her husband, Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose), during her tenure. The pair welcomed their first child, Nora Murphy Good, on June 15, 2021.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on his show Out of Character, Paquette stated that both she and Moxley knew straight away what their daughter's name would be. However, she did mention that she had another name in mind.

Renee told Satin that she considered "Dusty" a potential name after "The American Dream" Dusty Rhodes but decided against it.

"Right off the bat, we both had agreed that Nora was the name. Though there was a short list. I actually really wanted her name to be Dusty... I was always loved the name Dusty for a little girl so we didn't get to do Dusty. I'll still bring it back around should I get pregnant again. I think it's a great name and I'm putting it out there officially so nobody can steal it from me," Renee Paquette said.
She then stated that Moxley had convinced her out of it, saying that the former AEW World Champion had a 'good point."

Renee Paquette hosts a podcast with a former UFC Champion

Though her The Sessions podcast is undoubtedly popular, it's not the only show hosted by Renee Paquette.

Since September 2021, Paquette has been hosting Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha on Sirius XM, alongside former UFC and Strikeforce Women's Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

On the show, both women take an expert perspective on their respective sports, breaking down the trending news from the world of professional wrestling and mixed-martial-arts.

What do you think of Renee's comments? Should she and Moxley have named their daughter Dusty? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Please credit the Out of Character podcast with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

Edited by Angana Roy
