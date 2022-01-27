Renee Paquette thinks WWE Hall of Famer could win the Royal Rumble after 3-year in-ring absence

Renee Paquette would like to see the returning Lita win the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Lita is widely viewed as one of the greatest female superstars in WWE history. The 46-year-old is set to return to the ring in the 30-woman match on January 29 after an in-ring absence of more than three years.

Paquette, who has worked with Lita on various WWE panel shows, spoke about the upcoming event on her The Sessions podcast. Discussing the women’s match, the former commentator said she wants Lita to have one more meaningful WWE run:

“I truly would love to see Lita go on another run. I wanna see it, I really do. I think she definitely still has it in her. You wanna talk about somebody being able to give a real rub, Lita is that girl. To see Lita do a program from Rumble into ‘Mania, have that moment, that would be cool as all hell,” stated Paquette.

Lita is one of seven returning female superstars to be announced for the Women’s Royal Rumble. The match will also feature the returns of Brie Bella, Kelly Kelly, Michelle McCool, Mickie James, Nikki Bella, and Summer Rae.

Renee Paquette also believes Asuka could win the Royal Rumble

It is unclear why Asuka has been out of action in recent months. The Japanese superstar posted a picture in September 2021 which showed her arm in a sling, but the severity of her injury is unknown.

If the former women’s champion is cleared to return, Paquette thinks she could also be among the contenders to win the Royal Rumble:

“I’m a little torn. I want it to be Lita. I honestly would really love to see Lita win it and get her ‘Mania moment. I think it would be really, really cool… I think she can go. But as my other option… I like the idea of Asuka coming back. I really like that idea. I would love to see her come in and just kick everybody’s a**.”

Asuka’s most recent WWE match came in July 2021 in the Women’s Money in the Bank ladder contest. Lita, by contrast, has not competed in a match since featuring in a 10-woman tag team encounter on RAW in October 2018.

