Renee Paquette, Tyson Kidd, Natalya, and other WWE Superstars send supportive messages after heartbreaking post from released star

WWE has gone through a massive upheaval following the Endeavor merger. First came the cuts to the employees and staff in the company, with more than 100 people being released. The stars were not spared either, with several top names being released. Among the stars released, unfortunately, was Dana Brooke. She posted a heartbreaking message as well, and now stars have reacted to it.

Dana Brooke's run in the company was not always the best, but the star always pushed herself to the limit, building a solid fanbase for herself as well. However, the star's release was heartbreaking, and she expressed as much in her post.

She promised that it was not the end of her time in the ring and that she would move forward to the next step. She also promised she didn't regret pushing herself and doing all she had, thanking fans for the support.

You can check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

When it came to it, though, it was not only the WWE fans supporting her. Past and present colleagues came to her comments and sent her supporting messages.

Natalya, Renee Paquette, Blair Davenport, Tyson Kidd, and Nikki Cross sent her loving messages.

WWE stars had nothing but love for her

Fans will have to wait to see what Brooke does next, but she has no plans to stop wrestling anytime soon.

What is your favorite Dana Brooke moment? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star