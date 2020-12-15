Renee Paquette wanted to leave WWE 3 years ago; reveals how she was convinced to stay

Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette recently appeared on the "Getting Over" podcast and had a lot of interesting stuff to share. Paquette opened up about her WWE exit at SummerSlam 2020 and revealed that she had actually tried to leave the company around three years ago.

Renee Paquette then revealed WWE's reaction to the same. Check out Renee's comments below:

I had actually tried to leave WWE maybe three years prior to that. So, it wasn't the first time that I had had this conversation. Going back to the time I tried to leave, before going back to carrots being dangled, like, "No! We want you to stay, we have got these big plans for you. We've got this coming up, and this coming up, and all these great things. So, I was like, "Alright, s**t! Alright, let's do this."

Renee Paquette had a pretty good run in WWE

Renee Paquette's WWE run kicked off in late 2012 and lasted around eight years. She accomplished a lot over those eight years, including a RAW announcing gig that lasted around a year. Renee Paquette finally parted ways with WWE at SummerSlam 2020, a little over a year after her husband, Jon Moxley, left the company.