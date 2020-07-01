Renee Young finally makes her huge announcement

Renee Young has been one of WWE's mainstay announcers and backstage personnel since signing with the company in 2012. She began her career in the promotion as a backstage interviewer and moved up the ranks to a color commentator. Young even hosted her show named Unfiltered with Renee Young on the WWE Network. Renee Young is also the first woman announcer to call an entire episode of WWE RAW when she filled in for Jonathan Coachman in 2018.

Hey y’all!! I’m so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday! 😋 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

Renee Young's big announcement

Renee Young has been exciting the WWE Universe for over a week about an announcement on Wednesday and guess what day it is. Young took to her Twitter account to start the buzz last week. Today, on Twitter, she asked her fans to head to her Instagram handle to hear her announcement.

Duuuuudes! Head on over to my insta for my announcement!👩🏼‍🍳 — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 1, 2020

Many fans speculated that the announcement would entail a pregnancy or that maybe she beat COVID-19. But she put those rumors to rest soon.

Lol sadly none of the above. But it’s still good! — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 28, 2020

So for all of you waiting, Renee Young said the following on her Instagram handle;

Renee Young has finally revealed that today marks the day that she handed in her manuscript for her cookbook. She went on to say that this was something she has been thinking and talking about for years. This is the first book that she has written, and it contains over seventy recipes ranging from breakfast, snacks, cocktails, sandwiches, mains to anything you can think of.

The cookbook comes with a playlist, and the playlist will set the mood for when you invite people over to wine and dine with. She named her literary agencies and promised to keep us updated with the name and date of the book's release.

Renee Young was one of the WWE personnel that tested positive for COVID-19. She tweeted out the results of her test and since then has been quarantined at home. After she admitted to testing positive for the virus, her husband, Jon Moxley, was instantly tested, but his results were negative.

The two have since been quarantining in different rooms of their house, and Moxley's status for Fyter Fest is still in the air.