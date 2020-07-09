Renee Young gives the WWE Universe an update on her COVID-19 infection

Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19 late last month.

Renee Young had a huge announcement for the WWE Universe a week back.

Renee Young has seemingly beaten COVID-19

Renee Young is one of WWE's top commentators today. She is the first woman to call an entire episode of WWE RAW. Before dawning the role of a commentator in the company, Renee Young was a backstage interviewer and also hosted her very own show called Unfiltered with Renee Young. Young was also a host on WWE Backstage that aired on Fox Sports 1 before the show was canceled last month.

Renee Young's battle with COVID-19

On the 24th of June, Renee Young, through her Twitter handle, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing pressure on her chest and losing her sense of smell. Over the weeks, she was seen advocating the efficiency of masks in curbing the spread of the horrific virus.

Earlier in the day, Renee Young took to Twitter to provide her fans and well-wishers an update on her COVID-19 infection.

Just a friendly little reminder: wearing a mask can literally be saving yours or someone else’s life. As someone that’s had covid- trust me, you don’t want it. Be safe. Take care of each other. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 9, 2020

Renee Young's huge announcement away from WWE

After Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19, she stopped making appearances in the WWE to quarantine herself. During her time in quarantine, Young was very active on social media and promised the fans that she had a huge announcement coming their way.

On the day of the announcement, Renee Young revealed that she had written a cookbook and that she had submitted a copy to the publishers. Young also said that it has been her dream to write a cookbook for very long and was excited to get one published finally.

Renee Young is married to former WWE Superstar, Jon Moxley. Moxley now wrestles for AEW, and fans were also concerned about his health after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The AEW World Champion has tested negative on two occasions but decided to stay away from the ring for the sake of his coworkers' safety.

Jon Moxley was scheduled to defend his championship against Brian Cage at AEW Fyter Fest, but that match was scrapped and is scheduled to take place at AEW Fight For The Fallen in one week.