Renee Young on why she's leaving WWE and future projects

Renee Young has reflected on her WWE career and explained her reasons for leaving the promotion, as well as what future projects she has in the pipeline. Renee Young made her final WWE appearance last night during the WWE SummerSlam 2020 kick off show.

In an open letter written by the former WWE Monday Night RAW announcer on The Players Tribune, Renee Young paid tribute to numerous WWE colleagues, as well as the WWE Universe.

When discussing what projects she will move onto next, Renee Young stated that she does have some ideas about what she will do. However, at this stage they are just ideas and nothing is set in stone:

"And I think that’s about it for me, you know? I know that everyone always wants details with these newsy types of things — “Why are you leaving?” “Where are you going?” and so on. The truth is, though, for now I’m flying pretty details-free. I have some ideas about what might come next — but at the moment that’s all they are: ideas."

"Maybe I’ll find a new show, or a new platform. A podcast, TV, who knows. But one thing I do know — I won’t be happy unless I keep pushing boundaries. Unless I keep moving forward. I always used to joke that WWE was this sort of “entertainment boot camp”…. but now that it’s over, I actually think there’s some truth there. I’ve been at the corner of sports, entertainment and live events for almost a decade. I’ve written a whole freaking cookbook in my spare time (out soon!!!). I feel like I’ve finally reached this stage where I can not know what comes next — because I’ve finally reached a stage where I can handle what comes next."

Renee Young on why she's leaving WWE

In this open letter to the WWE Universe, Renee Young also addressed her reasons for why she decided to leave WWE after 8 years with the promotion.

Renee Young stated that there is no malicious reason for her departure. Instead, she just reiterated that she wanted to explore outside projects and try new things:

"And then as far as why I’m leaving…… it’s about as simple as it gets: It was time. Eight years doing anything is a while. But eight years in a business like ours???? It’s a lifetime. And you only get so many lifetimes, right? So I’m going to try a few new things, give them a fair shot, hope they give me the same, and we’ll see."

"To my WWE family: It’s been real. Y’all are THE most talented weirdos I’ve ever met, you make honest-to-God MAGIC, and I’ll never forget how lucky I was to share in even a part of your glow. Thanks for getting to know me. Thanks for caring about me. Thanks for putting up with me. And most importantly, when no one else was available, thanks for hanging out with me. I miss you already. I love you forever. I’ll see you soon."

Where do you think Renee Young will end up next? What is your favourite Renee Young memory?