Renee Young makes a big announcement about her future

Former WWE announcer and interviewer Renee Young shocked the fans when she announced that she was leaving the company. Young announced her exit just a few days before WWE SummerSlam. As soon as the news of her leaving was announced, speculations started emerging of her joining her husband Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling.

Now, Renee Young has announced that she will be hosting her new podcast "Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette". Several WWE Superstars including Natalya, Paige, Chelsea Green, Lana, and others have reacted to the post to congratulate Renee Young. Soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella was teased to be one of the guests on her new podcast.

Renee Young in WWE

Renee Young signed with WWE in 2012 and started working as a backstage interviewer. She started climbing ladders of success in the company one after the other and became a popular name among the WWE Universe. In her eight-year-long career with WWE, Young played several roles. Other than interviews, she hosted talk shows, pre-shows, and also became the first full-time woman commentator for RAW.

I will never be able to say enough good things about how great working with Renee has been. She is an amazing talent and will succeed in whatever is “next” for her.

We will certainly miss you but...as you know, it’s never a goodbye, it’s see you down the road. #ThankYouRenee https://t.co/AorfbRvZ8q — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2020

Renee Young returned for one night to WWE last month when she hosted the Kickoff Show for a special edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see which WWE and AEW names join her as guests for her new podcast.