Renee Young makes unique request to Jon Moxley on Twitter; CM Punk comments

Jon Moxley, Renee Young, and CM Punk

WWE Backstage co-host Renee Young took to Twitter today to talk about a rather peculiar wish of hers during the quarantine. In her tweet, she said that she wants her husband and current AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley to dance with her on video-sharing platform TikTok.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know that TikTok is one of the most popular mobile applications in the world and has become a source of leisure and entertainment while large parts of the world are in lockdown.

CM Punk responds to Renee Young's request for Jon Moxley

This is what Renee Young had to say on Twitter:

I’m just a girl, in quarantine, wishing her husband would do a TikTok dance with her. — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 10, 2020

To this 'wish' of Renee Young, her fellow WWE Backstage colleague CM Punk had this to say:

While we would all love to see Renee Young and Jon Moxley shake a leg together, the former WWE Superstar doesn't really come across as a nimble-footed person. If only he would grant Renee Young's wish and prove us (as well as CM Punk) wrong with his dance.

Renee Young also revealed on Twitter that she had asked Jon Moxley to do a dance video together a few weeks ago and was met with "a swift and firm 'no'". If Moxley does agree to trade his wrestling boot for dancing shoes for a few seconds, he is certain to break the internet.