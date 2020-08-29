The rivalry between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and MJF is slowly and steadily building up to a blockbuster encounter. On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, the duo faced off in the ring for the contract signing, and MJF made it a point to do everything in his power to get in Moxley's head. This included mentioning Moxley's wife, Renee Young.

MJF didn't mince his words while bringing up Young. He made some bad comments about Young and it didn't sit well with the AEW World Champion.

A fan mentioned the promo on Twitter while responding to one of Renee's tweets. Renee had posted a tweet talking about how she is unemployed but is still optimistic. When the fan brought up MJF's promo, Renee acknowledged it and asked what is his problem. Check out the exchange below:

Unemployed and optimistic as all hell! pic.twitter.com/uJxanpqV87 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 28, 2020

Yeah! What’s that dudes problem?! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 28, 2020

Renee Young recently left WWE after being a mainstay in the promotion for eight years

Renee Young came to WWE way back in 2012, and was initially a backstage interviewer for the promotion. She went on to host several shows under the WWE umbrella, including Talking Smack on WWE SmackDown. Young also had a stint as RAW announcer for around a year.

She announced on the SummerSlam 2020 kick-off show that she is leaving WWE, and wishes immediately began pouring in on social media. Many are speculating that Renee Young could possibly join her husband Jon Moxley in AEW somewhere down the line. Only time will tell where Young ends up landing a job. As for Moxley, he is having the time of his life in AEW and was recently named PWI's No.1 wrestler of 2020. He will take on MJF at AEW All Out on September 5, 2020.