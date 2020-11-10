It's been a long time since Nia Jax first put Lana through a table on an episode of WWE RAW. Things haven't changed one bit, as Jax did the same on tonight's edition of RAW. To make matters worse, this is the eighth time that Jax has put Lana through the announce table. Former WWE announcer Renee Young tweeted during RAW that her USA Network app wasn't working, and asked whether Lana was put through a table again.

A fan chimed in and stated that it did happen. Young responded to the fan and tweeted a hashtag in support of Lana. Check it out below:

Renee Young seems to be keeping up with the product even after leaving the company

Renee Young left WWE a short while ago, following an eight-year stint with the company. She has worked with both Nia Jax and Lana in WWE, as well as several other female Superstars. Jax's attacks on Lana haven't been taken well by the fans, with the rumor mill stating that this is WWE's way to get back at Miro for slamming the company in his AEW promo.

Tonight was the eighth time that Lana was on the receiving end of an attack at the hands of Nia Jax, with the former being put through a table in every instance. Here's hoping these attacks lead to some kind of a push for Lana, even if it doesn't last long. After what she has been through over the past few weeks, she certainly deserves one.