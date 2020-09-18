Renee Young reveals why her first meeting with Vince McMahon was ''weird''

Former WWE announcer Renee Young recently sat down with Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, and opened up on her experience working under the WWE umbrella, plus her exit from the promotion after an eight-year stint. Renee Young recalled her very first meeting with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and dubbed it 'weird'.

Renee Young met Vince McMahon in a hallway and said 'Hi' to him, but was told by someone that the boss shouldn't see her without her makeup on. Young made it clear that he didn't react in a negative manner, but she certainly found it weird that she had to have makeup on at the time of arrival.

Little me is walking around backstage with a clean face, squeaky clean, and he comes walking down the hallway, and I'm like, 'Hi!' And I don't remember who it was with him, but they said Vince should not see you without makeup on. You should be fully done. He did not react in any poor way or anything, but I remember being like, 'Oh, I didn't know that. I thought I came here and I would go into makeup, so why would I already have makeup on?' It was very weird. He would not remember that, but I just remember that happening and I had not a clue that that was how it's supposed to work.

Renee Young had a successful stint in WWE as an announcer and host

Renee Young started as a backstage interviewer, and was later put behind the announce table. In 2018, Renee made history by calling an entire episode of WWE RAW, and was then given the role of RAW announcer on a permanent basis. She remained in the spot for around a year, and then started hosting WWE Backstage on FS1 in late 2019. Renee Young also hosted Talking Smack, back in 2016-18.