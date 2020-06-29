Renee Young reveals if she got into trouble with WWE over her controversial comments

Renee Young had quite a few stories to share with the fans.

She recalled the time when she abused a WWE Superstar on air.

Renee Young shared stories from back when she was working as a commentator

WWE Presenter Renee Young recently appeared on After The Bell podcast, hosted by Corey Graves. The episode featuring Young and Graves was extremely entertaining as both commentators revisited some of the best (and worst) times that they have shared together, back when Renee Young was also a part of the commentary panel.

While talking about her experience as a commentator for RAW, Renee Young revealed that the job is much more difficult than it appears to be. She said that at times, she would be in the flow and say things -- including swear words -- that would raise a few eyebrows. Fortunately for Renee Young, she confirmed that she never got into trouble for saying any of those things on air. Despite the fact that WWE strictly tries to abide by the regulations of PG-13 content, we see such slip-ups from time to time and understandably so.

Recalling her time on the commentary panel, Renee Youn said,

"Honestly, I can't believe that I never said something that got me in insane amounts of trouble. I called you a ****, and I called Corbin a d********, but no one said anything."

If inane conversations between friends that go nowhere are your kind of thing, then this is for you! @ReneeYoungWWE is on @AfterTheBellWWE TODAY!https://t.co/8FKCm3ftYR pic.twitter.com/EA3JN1POGt — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) June 25, 2020

Renee Young and Corey Graves on deleting social media apps

Renee Young and Corey Graves also discussed their presence on Twitter and occasional absence from the popular social media platform. Both of them have deactivated their accounts in the past, and both of them are quite active once they came back on Twitter.

Renee Young revealed that between Instagram and Twitter, it's the posts on Twitter that often makes her brain 'melt. She said that she was fine with seeing pictures on Instagram, but she has removed Twitter from her phone for the time being.

"I just took Twitter off my phone. So I kept Instagram because looking at pictures is fine and cool, but looking at stuff on Twitter was literally making my brain melt. So I've taken it off my phone for the time being, and it's a good life. I don't need it."

Advertisement

WEAR A DAMN MASK — Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) June 28, 2020

The host, Corey Graves, resonated with those emotions as he has deactivated his Twitter account on several occasions in the past. The WWE commentator explained that he uses Twitter to get his news while also acknowledging the fact that the sources aren't always correct. However, Graves admitted that he likes getting regular new updates as and when incidents unfold.